Israelis Still Protest Despite Judicial Overhaul Pause

Islam Times - Thousands of Israelis have protested in Tel Aviv for the 13th straight week against a controversial judicial overhaul despite Netanyahu’s suspension of the changes earlier in the week.

Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of Tel Aviv, chanting “democracy” and carrying placards condemning the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The protests erupted in January after the coalition announced its reform package, which the government says is necessary to rebalance powers between parliamentarians and the judiciary.The proposed reforms would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges, which opponents have said could imperil democracy.On Monday, Netanyahu announced a pause in the passage of the necessary legislation through parliament, in the face of a general strike triggered by his announcement that he was firing Yoav Gallant for calling for just such a pause.The proposal has plunged the Zionist entity into its worst domestic crisis in decades.