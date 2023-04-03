0
Monday 3 April 2023 - 01:44

Amir Abdollahain: Arrangements Made to Hold Meeting with Saudi FM

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the Islamic Republic Day on Saturday, the top Iranian diplomat was asked about the time and location of a planned meeting with his Saudi counterpart.

“We are scheduled to have a (telephone) conversation with the Saudi counterpart within the next 48 hours and finalize (the time and place of meeting),” Amir Abdollahian replied, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Congratulating the Iranian people on the 44th anniversary of adoption of the Islamic Republic as the country’s official governing system, the top Iranian diplomat said the Islamic Republic of Iran derives its legitimacy from the Iranian people.

“The secret to the persistence of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the continuation of legitimacy and the strong and high vote of people for the sacred establishment,” he stated.

The Iranian FM also described the failure of the hostile policies against the Islamic Republic during the past 44 years as a result of the Iranian people’s trust in the Islamic Republic and their heartfelt support for the country.

The Iranians’ move to opt for the Islamic Republic as the country’s political system followed less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in February 1979, which put an end to 2,500 years of monarchic rule in Iran.
