British Cities Hold Palestine Rallies, Demand Closure of Israeli Arms Factories in UK

Islam Times - British pro-Palestinian activists held rallies across the UK, with protesters calling for closure of Israeli weapons factories there.

Activists protesting outside an Israeli arms factory in Leicester issued a 30-day eviction notice before they take public action, rejecting the regime’s bloody crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, presstv reported.The Palestine Action activists handed a notice on Saturday under the authority of The Court (of Public Opinion) to Leicester’s Israeli arms factory, UAV Tactical Systems owned by Elbit Systems, which is Israel’s largest arms firm.The group posted a video on its Twitter account showing a notice that provides 30 days before the site will be met by mass action on May 1st if it is not vacated, as the people of Leicester and groups and individuals from across Britain convene to force the Israeli weapons factory to close.The site, jointly owned by Israel’s biggest weapons company Elbit Systems and by France’s Thales, manufactures drones for the British military based upon Israel’s Hermes drones, and also exports arms in large volumes directly to Israel.Behind locked doors, the drones that are assembled by Elbit have been tested on the captive population of the besieged Gaza Strip.“Research shows their military drone equipment is exported to the colonizers of Palestine to murder, displace, and oppress people across the world,” Palestine Action explains on its website.The group points out that Elbit provides 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet, many of which are armed.Similar rallies were held in Glasgow and Brighton, with protesters holding banners, flares, flags and leaflets outlining the Tel Aviv regime's criminal actions.According to the group of activists, Palestine Action’s “siege” will be the group’s first “open” action, publicly declared and open to all people willing and able to stand against Israel’s British manufacturing of drones.Earlier last week, the activists shut down ADS Group, representatives and advocates of the world’s largest arms dealers which are deeply complicit in the crimes committed by the Israeli company Elbit weapons against the Palestinians.The premises and operations of the ADS Group, whose business is the promotion of companies such as Elbit Systems within government and at arms fairs, and acts to facilitate the business of Israel’s largest weapons company and promote them with lobbying, were locked off in London.Pro-Palestinian campaigners in the UK have shown their support to the Palestinian people in face of Israeli crimes against humanity numerous times.In 2022, Palestine Action said their relentless attempts to sound objection to the weapons company have successfully forced the closure of two of its sites in London and Oldham.