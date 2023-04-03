North Korea Threatens US, S. Korea with Nuclear Weapons in Response to ‘Military Provocations’

Islam Times - North Korea considered military exercises of the US and South Korea provocations and warned Washington and Seoul that they are dealing with a nuclear power, KCNA said in a statement Sunday.

"The US and its satellites must remember that the state they are dealing with has real nuclear strike capabilities, and our people and the army do not know empty words," the statement says.It also notes that "it is perfectly clear" how Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons will be used if "deterrence forces have no effect" on the US and its allies.DPRK condemned both the military exercise of the US and South Korea that took place in March and the planned exercise with Japan’s involvement.The US, South Korea and Japan are expected to hold a joint military exercise with involvement of USS Nimitz aircraft carrier in the Sea of Japan.According to Yonhap sources, the exercise will take place next week. The exercise will take place amid intensified North Korean missile launches.