Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi underlined that leaders of the Islamic countries should realize the unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah by relying on the teachings of the Quran and adhering to the spirituality of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat in a message on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Raisi termed Ramadan as the month of worship, purification of the soul, self-education, and freedom away from worldly affairs."I wish growth and development for Yemen, Muslims, and those take steps on the path of righteousness," the Iranian president wrote.He concluded his remarks by saying that during the holy month of Ramadan, the leaders of Islamic countries should realize the unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah by relying on the teachings of the Quran and adhering to the spirituality of this blessed month.All Muslims should raise the name of Islam in the world with common steps and efforts in this path, Raisi said.