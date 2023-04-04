0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 02:29

IRGC Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters

Story Code : 1050432
IRGC Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters
Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement, saying the IRGC Navy Forces seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf.

During the inspection of the vessel, 125,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized and 26 crew of the foreign oil tanker were also detained, he added.

The incident came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.
