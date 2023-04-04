Two Palestinian Youths Martyred, Seven Kidnapped as ‘Israeli’ Forces Raid Nablus
Story Code : 1050434
The Palestinian Red Crescent Director announced that two youths succumbed to their critical injuries sustained by the ‘Israeli’ fire.
One of the martyrs was identified as Mohammad Al-Hallaq, while the second was later identified as martyr Mohammad Abu Baker.
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed Nablus from several directions using many military vehicles, and broke through several houses of Palestinian citizens, prompting direct confrontations between the occupying forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in the area surrounding the house of martyr Abdul Fattah Kharousheh.
Amid violent confrontations, the Zionist forces kidnapped seven Palestinian citizens after raiding and vandalizing several houses in the city.