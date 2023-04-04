0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 02:38

50% Find Charges against Trump Are Serious - Poll

50% of respondents in an ABC News/Ipsos poll published Sunday said the charges against Trump are serious, compared to 35% who said the charges aren’t that serious at all, The Hill reported.

The indictment, which remains sealed, revolves around an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg [D] into a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels shortly before the election. Daniels alleges she was paid to keep quiet about an affair with the former president, which Trump denies.

The AP reported on Saturday that Trump is facing at least one felony charge in his hush-money case.

Forty-five% of respondents said that Trump should have been charged with a crime in the case, while 32% said no charges should have been brought and 23% said they didn’t know.

Forty-seven% of respondents said they believe the charges against Trump are politically motivated, with 32% saying they were not.

There was a stark divide along party lines. Nearly eight in 10 Republican respondents said the charges against Trump are politically motivated, compared to 16% of Democrats and 48% of independents.

A New York grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday for his alleged role in organizing a hush money payment to Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. He is expected to appear for an arraignment on Tuesday.

Trump, who announced his third bid to run for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November, is now the first former president to face criminal charges.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll of 593 respondents was conducted from March 31 to April 1. The poll’s margin of error was 4.4 percentage points.
