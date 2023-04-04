0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 02:54

WP: Trump Probe Looking into Evidence of Possible Obstruction

WP: Trump Probe Looking into Evidence of Possible Obstruction
The federal investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith is looking into Trump’s retention of documents, including some protected by secrecy laws, after he left office. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that suspicion of obstruction serves as “a key distinction” from the case involving Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden. The current US leader was likewise revealed last year to be in possession of classified documents, in his case stemming from his time in the Barack Obama administration.

The US National Archives is said to have persistently tried to get Trump to return the disputed materials, which he kept at his home at the Mar-a-Lago private resort, culminating in a surprise FBI raid last August. Smith is reportedly focusing on the period before the raid and after May, when Trump’s legal advisers received a subpoena ordering the return of everything that was still missing at that time.

According to the newspaper, investigators found “significant evidence” that during that period, Trump had rummaged through boxes containing the files, “apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession.” Some of the information investigators have learned reportedly came from emails and texts sent by Molly Michael, a former assistant to Trump.

Trump has dismissed the case against him as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” His spokesman, Steven Cheung, claimed to the Washington Post that people in Smith’s office “have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information” from the investigation.

Cheung accused the newspaper’s sources of attempting to “corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference.”

Trump has announced his intention to run for president in 2024, but is facing several investigations. He is expected to appear for an arraignment at a New York court on Tuesday, after a grand jury indicted him over an alleged hush money payment.
