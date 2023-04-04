0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 03:30

Taiwan, China Must Do 'Everything Possible' to Avoid War: Former President Ma

Story Code : 1050441
Taiwan, China Must Do
Ma arrived in China on Monday, the first time a former or sitting Taiwanese president has visited the country since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, Reuters reported.

Meeting Song Tao, head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Ma said maintaining the peaceful and stable development of relations is the "general mainstream view of Taiwanese society".

It is the common responsibility of the "principals" on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to strive for all opportunities that are conducive to enhancing peace, Ma said, according to a transcript of his comments provided by Ma's office in Taipei.

"The two sides must maintain exchanges, cooperate together, and do everything possible to avoid war and conflict."

China's official Xinhua news agency cited Song as telling Ma that people in China and Taiwan should both "resolutely oppose Taiwan independence separatist activities and interference from external forces, and jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait".

Ma is visiting China at a time of heightened tension between Taipei and Beijing, as China ramps up military and diplomatic pressure to try and force the democratically governed island to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Ma, who was in office from 2008-2016, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015 shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

He is not scheduled to see Xi on this trip, but Ma's office has said he is open to whatever meetings China sets up.

Tsai rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future. She has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed, as Beijing views her as a separatist.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has criticized Ma's trip, saying he should use the opportunity to tell Xi to stop China's almost daily military harassment of the island.

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang, which Ma is a senior member of, says it is vital to speak to China to try and lessen tensions.
Comment


Featured Stories
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
2 April 2023
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
2 April 2023
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
2 April 2023
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
2 April 2023
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
1 April 2023
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023