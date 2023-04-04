0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 03:32

Russia to Boost Military Positions in Direction of Finland

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday that Moscow will reinforce its military capabilities in the west and northwest in response to Finland joining NATO. "In the event that forces and assets of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia's military security," Grushko told Ria Novosti.

Russia and Finland have a 1,340 km shared border (830 miles). The land border between NATO and Russia has more than doubled since Finland joined the organization, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier today.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last year after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. 
