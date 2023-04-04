0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 03:38

Explosion in Syria Wounds 16 on Highway btw Damascus, Amman

Story Code : 1050444

Syrian official news agency-SANA has reported an explosion on the highway between the Syrian capital of Damascus and the Jordanian capital of Amman.

As a result of the explosion, 16 employees of the Duty-Free market at Nassib border center were injured while their bus was crossing at Saida bridge on Damascus-Amman international highway.

A medical source in Daraa told SANA that the injured employees were admitted to Izraa national hospital to receive treatment, adding that most of the injuries were slight.

The army’s engineering units on Thursday dismantled an explosive device that was planted near al-Tawlid hospital in Daraa.
