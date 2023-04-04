0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 03:48

St. Petersburg Cafe Explosion Criminal Case Re-qualified as Terror Attack: Agency

Story Code : 1050445
St. Petersburg Cafe Explosion Criminal Case Re-qualified as Terror Attack: Agency
“With consideration of results of the initial investigation, the criminal case on the explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe has been re-qualified as Criminal Code Article 205 part 3 (terror attack),” the statement says.

The investigators also have information that the terror attack, which resulted in the death of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, was organized from Ukrainian territory, the Committee said.

“The investigation has information that planning and organization of the crime was carried out from Ukrainian territory. Meanwhile, Daria Trepova, who adheres to oppositional views, is a support of the Anti-Corruption Foundation [deemed extremist and banned in Russia],” the statement says.

The agency underscored that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of carrying out this crime. The investigation of the attack continues, with investigators working to identify the entire chain of people, involved in the attack: from executors to instigators.

On April 2, an explosion occurred in a cafe located on St. Petersburg’s Universitetskaya Embankment during an event hosted by military blogger Maxim Fomin, known as Vladlen Tatarsky. The blogger died immediately, an over 30 people were injured. According to preliminary investigation, the explosive device was equal to 200 grams of TNT. It is believed that it was Trepova who presented Tatarsky with an explosive-rigged statuette during the event.
