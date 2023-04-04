0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 03:50

Netanyahu’s Government Granting ‘Israel’ Successive Tragedies: Zionist Circles

The Israeli analysts indicated that the normalization deals with some Arab countries aimed at isolating the Islamic Republic were frustrated by the Saudi-Iranian agreement, noting that the momentum of the Abraham pacts has declined.

Tamir Hayman, former military intelligence chief, pointed out that the Middle East is changing as the Eastern and gulf states are bolstering their relations with Iran, adding that ‘Israel’ is the only loser in the new geopolitical scene.

The Arab affairs analyst Roi Kais said that the Syrian President Bashar Assad’s participation in the Arab Summit in Riyadh this year as well as the Syrian-Egyptian rapprochement end Syria’s isolation.

The Arab affairs expert Zvi Yehezkeli stressed that the Israeli scheme to eradicate the Iranian presence in Syria was foiled, pointing out that all the Zionist military attacks on Syria failed to block the Iranian military shipments to the Syrian army and Hezbollah.

The Zionist circles also highlighted Netanyahu’s local failure which pushed the occupation entity into and internal strife and a political crisis with the United States.
