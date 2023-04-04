NATO Delivered €65 bln in Military Aid to Kiev, Rolling Out New Program: Chief

Islam Times - NATO countries have delivered €65 billion in military aid to Ukraine and are currently developing a long-term program of military support, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels on Monday.

“Allies have delivered 65 billion euros of military aid. And I welcome that modern battle tanks and other armored vehicles have started to arrive in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting slated for April 4-5. “We will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces. And supporting their transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and doctrine. So I expect that ministers will agree to start work on developing a multi-year program for Ukraine,” he added.According to Stoltenberg, NATO’s support for Kiev ” is for the long-haul.” This can make “a real difference” on the battle field, and “allow the Ukrainian forces to liberate more territory,” he maintained.