0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 11:04

At Least 21 People Killed in A Landslide in Eastern Congo

Story Code : 1050526
At Least 21 People Killed in A Landslide in Eastern Congo
The bodies of eight women and 13 children were discovered after the landslide hit a river in the locality of Bolowa on Sunday as people were washing clothes and cleaning kitchenware, said Voltaire Batundi, a civil society leader in the wider Masisi territory.

One person survived and has been taken to a health center, he added.

“We think that maybe in the mud there are still other bodies,” he told Reuters news agency by phone.

Search efforts have continued on Monday, a spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu province, which includes Masisi, said.

Fabrice Muphirwa Kubuya, head of the Osso-Banyungu civil society group, said that “the landslide occurred at around midday in the village of Bulwa,” putting the provisional death toll at 30, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He added that the mudslide may have been triggered by days of heavy rainfall.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
2 April 2023
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
2 April 2023
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
2 April 2023
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
2 April 2023
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
1 April 2023