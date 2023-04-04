0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 11:05

US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’

Story Code : 1050527
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
"The next war is likely to be very fast [with] missile exchanges over the Taiwan Strait," Whitley told an Atlantic Council conference on the military lessons to be learned from the first year of the Ukraine conflict on Monday.

The United States needed to work with Taiwan to prepare in advance the kind of training, familiarity with light tactical weapons and operational expertise it succeeded in developing in Ukraine in the years building up to the conflict that began in February 2022, Whitley said.

"How do you get an ally or friend to hang on until we can get there? How do you build in Taiwan that [capability] we have seen in Ukraine: that we are not seeing there [in Taiwan] yet?" he said.

Institute for National Strategic Studies [INSS] Distinguished Research Fellow Thomas X. Hammes told the conference that in the event of a conflict with China over Taiwan the US armed forces would have to "break the back" of Chinese People's Liberation Army air, sea and rocket forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
2 April 2023
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
2 April 2023
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
2 April 2023
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
2 April 2023
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
1 April 2023