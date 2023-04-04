Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah hails the Indonesian government for rejecting the participation of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, slated for the next month. Hezbollah praises in particular the governor of Bali, clerics, and all forces on this honorable stance against normalization with the enemy’s entity.Hezbollah further salutes Lebanese athlete Mazen Shreim, who works for al-Mayadeen Channel, for his resisting and patriotic stance by refusing to join the sports group that included the enemy’s entity, and considering the loss of the title is better than shaking hands with the enemies and destroyers of the nation.Hezbollah finds such sublime official, popular, and individual stances a clear manifestation of the authenticity and awareness of the peoples of the Arab and Muslim nations, and their recognition of the importance of boycotting the ‘Israeli’ enemy, rejecting normalization with it, and isolating and besieging it.Hezbollah is proud of such daring stances despite the dangers of banning the country from its sports and competitive rights.