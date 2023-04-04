0
Tuesday 4 April 2023 - 11:12

Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Story Code : 1050535
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah hails the Indonesian government for rejecting the participation of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, slated for the next month. Hezbollah praises in particular the governor of Bali, clerics, and all forces on this honorable stance against normalization with the enemy’s entity.

Hezbollah further salutes Lebanese athlete Mazen Shreim, who works for al-Mayadeen Channel, for his resisting and patriotic stance by refusing to join the sports group that included the enemy’s entity, and considering the loss of the title is better than shaking hands with the enemies and destroyers of the nation.

Hezbollah finds such sublime official, popular, and individual stances a clear manifestation of the authenticity and awareness of the peoples of the Arab and Muslim nations, and their recognition of the importance of boycotting the ‘Israeli’ enemy, rejecting normalization with it, and isolating and besieging it.

Hezbollah is proud of such daring stances despite the dangers of banning the country from its sports and competitive rights.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
2 April 2023
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
2 April 2023
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
2 April 2023
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
2 April 2023
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
1 April 2023