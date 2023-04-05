0
Wednesday 5 April 2023 - 13:37

Iran Holds Mass Funeral for IRGC Military Advisors Martyred in Syria

Story Code : 1050651
The massive ceremony started in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on Tuesday morning, with people from different walks of life carrying the coffins of Milad Heidari and Meqdad Mehqani, draped with the Iranian flag, en route from Imam Hussein Square to Shuhada Square.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, and a number of high-ranking Iranian officials were in attendance as well.

The Iranian IRGC military advisers were martyred in Friday’s aerial assaults conducted by the “Israeli” entity on the suburbs of Damascus.

Heidari, a 32-year-old father of two, was from Kurdistan Province. He was living in Tehran’s Qarchak county.  Mehqani, 31, later martyred of the wounds he sustained during the “Israeli” attack. He was from Golestan Province and had a two-year-old son.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in the Arab country, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Syria vanquish the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group.

Known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011, the “Israeli” regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty and conducts attacks in the Arab country.
