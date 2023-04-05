0
Wednesday 5 April 2023 - 13:39

“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine

Story Code : 1050654
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
Among the websites unavailable for browsing were the sites of ‘Tel Aviv University,’ the ‘Hebrew University of Jerusalem,’ ‘Ben-Gurion University of the Negev,’ ‘Haifa University,’ ‘Weizmann Institute of Science,’ ‘Open University of ‘Israel’’ and ‘Reichman University.’

The group published a statement on its Telegram account, listing the sites it attacked. "Infrastructure: Universities – ‘Israel’ education sector has been dropped Because [sic] of what they did in Palestine," the statement read.

The group added that this wasn't its main attack, which will occur on April 7. It is not clear if the attack also reached the institutions' systems.

Cyber security firm Radware stated that extensive cyber-attacks on the Zionist entity have occurred every year on April 7 for ten years. The firm on Tuesday also identified attacks on hospital websites, newspapers, refineries and more.

This attack is part of a campaign called ‘OPIsrael,’ in which activists try to attack targets on the ‘Israeli’ internet, according to Ynet News. Some of the sites attacked on Tuesday are already available again.

According to cyber security firm Check Point, the Anonymous group also shortly attacked websites related to several medical centers, including Rambam Hospital in Haifa. However, the hospital denied the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023