Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa

Islam Times - Iran has condemned the “Israeli’ forces’ vicious assault on dozens of Palestinian worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque, where they were peacefully observing the holy month of Ramadan, saying that the violent raid attests to the inhumane nature of the entity.

“The brutal attack by the usurping Zionist entity’s military on Palestinian pilgrims and worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque has once again laid bare the criminal and inhumane nature of the regime before the eyes of the world,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani tweeted on Wednesday.He further added: “This crime is strongly condemned, and deserves the immediate reaction of the Muslim world, freedom-loving people around the world as well as responsible international bodie.”Dozens of heavily armed “Israeli" forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.“Israeli” officers then beat worshipers with batons and riot guns, wounding many, before arresting them.In response, hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets across the occupied West Bank to condemn the assault and confront “Israeli” troops at checkpoints and military posts.Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas resistance movement, said in a statement, “What is happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque is an unprecedented crime. Everyone must bear their responsibility, Palestinians and Muslims alike.”He urged Palestinians in the West Bank and the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories to march to Al-Aqsa Mosque and protect it.In parallel, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, echoed a similar message.“The events at Al-Aqsa Mosque are a threat to our sacred places of worship and the Palestinian people must be prepared for the imminent decisive confrontation [with ‘Israel’],” he said in a statement.For its part, the Fatah movement said what happened was “dangerous” and warned that the occupying entity “will pay the price.”Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the presidential spokesperson of the Palestinian Authority, said “Israeli” forces “crossed the red lines.”“What the occupying regime is doing right now at holy sites such as in al-Aqsa, and the attacking of worshipers is an example of the relentless war against Palestinian people and Arab nations, which will ignite fires across the region,” Abu Rudeineh said.Moreover, several Arab countries have condemned the attack against Muslim worshipers and said they are following up the developments with concern.The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the kingdom condemns the “Israeli” incursion and expresses its categorical rejection of such practices, which undermine peace and are contrary to international principles and values that call for respect of religious sanctities.It reiterated Riyadh’s position in supporting all efforts aimed at ending the “Israeli” occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that such hateful and reprehensible scenes and repeated “Israeli” violations of the sanctity of the holy places fuel feelings of anger among all Palestinians and Muslim nations.Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also strongly condemned the ferocious assault and called on the “Israeli” entity to stop such acts against worshipers, which it said violate international principles.It held the “Israeli” entity fully responsible for any potential consequences.