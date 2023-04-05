“Israeli” Shin Bet Chief: 200+ “Significant” Palestinian Ops. Foiled So Far This Year

Islam Times - Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Tuesday said that security forces have foiled more than 200 Palestinian operations since the start of 2023.

With the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside, Bar said that “only three months have passed, and this year more than 200 significant ‘attacks’ have been thwarted, including about 150 shooting ‘attacks’, 20 bomb ‘attacks’, rammings, kidnappings and others.”According to Bar, an elite unit that he described as “the last answer” to preventing impending operations has been called up 14 times so far in 2023.Bar also said that the “Israeli” entity is facing “a challenging time, both at home and abroad,” in a possible reference to the highly contentious debate surrounding the judicial overhaul.Netanyahu vowed that “eventually we will get to every ‘terrorist’” and said “Iran is responsible for 95% of the security threats against us.”“Those who come to harm us should know they will have their blood on their own head,” the premier said.Tensions have spiked in the region over the past year as “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have ratcheted up raids in the occupied West Bank following a series of resistance operations.Palestinian heroic operations in the “Israeli” entity and the occupied West Bank in recent months have left 15 “Israelis” dead and several more seriously hurt.