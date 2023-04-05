0
Wednesday 5 April 2023 - 15:02

BDS Successfully Cancels ‘Israeli’ Event in Brazil

Story Code : 1050671
BDS Successfully Cancels ‘Israeli’ Event in Brazil
Dozens of organizations participated in the campaign - including student, women, and youth organizations, as well as left-wing parties - by blocking the entrance to the building where the festival was supposed to take place. The activists chanted slogans against ‘Israel’ and declared that they "will not allow the use of Brazilian universities to commercialize the occupation, colonialism, apartheid, and Zionism."

Rawa Elsgir, a Palestinian activist, spoke at the scene: "This victory is dedicated to the pugnacity of the prisoners who are fighting for their lives behind bars."

"Zionist colonialism must be fought and dealt with everywhere, in Palestine and wherever its representatives are located. It is the moral, human, and legal duty that obliges us to resist crime and to tarnish the image of ‘Israel’," she said, adding: "This is particularly important at a time when ‘Israel’ is committing heinous crimes against the Palestinian people, and at a time when 4,700 prisoners are incarcerated in ‘Israeli’ prisons."

"The ‘Israeli’ occupation practices a policy of assassinations, massacres, sieges, and demolitions of houses. We declare our fair position, in favor of Palestinian freedom and resistance and we will not remain silent about the crimes of colonialism and racism," she concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023