Turkish President Urges Action against Anti-Muslim Hatred in Europe

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed concerns about the rise of anti-Muslim hatred in the West and urged countries to take action against hate crimes during an Iftar gathering with ambassadors in Ankara.

While Erdogan acknowledged the European Union as Turkey's strategic partner, he also expressed worries about the lack of concrete action by relevant authorities."The attacks on the Quran are a hate crime. Quran burning acts cannot be authorized under the scope of freedom of expression," Erdogan stated. He added that such actions not only anger two billion Muslims but also harm the feelings of the Turkish people.Earlier on Tuesday, a Swedish court overturned a police decision to ban two Quran-burning protests, causing global condemnation. Turkey took offense at the police's authorization of one of the demonstration and blocked Sweden's NATO bid.Erdogan stressed the need for an inclusive and comprehensive reform to the UN Security Council, as the current order “is not sustainable”.Regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan expressed his belief in the possibility of maintaining a fair peace that would allow both sides to get an honorable exit, thus pulling the region out of the maelstrom it has been dragged into. Erdogan also affirmed Turkey's stance against terror groups and vowed to not allow further attempts to surround the country with a terror corridor.