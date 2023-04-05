0
Wednesday 5 April 2023 - 16:15

Syria Warns Israeli Aggression Pushing Region towards Instability

Story Code : 1050685
Syria Warns Israeli Aggression Pushing Region towards Instability
The ministry stated that over the past four days, Israeli occupation forces have launched attacks on areas in and around Damascus, Homs and its countryside, causing the martyrdom of civilians and injuries to several others, besides causing material damage.

The ministry accused the Israeli regime of following in the footsteps of its sponsors in Washington and other Western capitals, exporting crises, and escaping from internal problems to external aggressions and crimes, in flagrant violation of international law and the provisions of the UN charter. The regime aims to perpetuate lawlessness instead of the force of law and human values, the statement said.

Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks have killed a number of Syrian civilians as well as two Iranian military advisers, destroyed residential neighborhoods, and government properties and temporarily put the country’s two largest airports out of service, as they also raised fears of regional escalation.

The escalation of attacks comes after Iran’s reconciliation with Saudi Arabia last month. It also comes against the backdrop of a major domestic crisis in occupied Palestine over prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years — but rarely acknowledges them. Since the beginning of 2023, Syrian officials have attributed 10 strikes on Syrian territory to Israel, including four airstrikes within five days as of Tuesday.

The increase in strikes on Syria began with a Jan. 2 attack that temporarily put the Damascus airport out of service, just after the most right-wing government in Israel took office.

Strikes attributed to Israel in Syria in recent weeks have also hit the airports of Damascus and Aleppo, a move which disrupted aid shipments after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

On Feb. 19, the first reported Israeli strikes that targeted residential areas in Syria’s capital Damascus after the earthquake killed at least five people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
3 April 2023