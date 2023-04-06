0
Thursday 6 April 2023 - 03:12

‘Israeli’ Police Chief Warns Force Will Disintegrate If New Guard Put Under Ben Gvir

Story Code : 1050767
Shabtai was echoing remarks he made earlier this week warning of the consequences of not making the new force subordinate to the police.

The cabinet on Sunday voted to approve the establishment of a guard for the entity, which far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir had demanded would report directly to him.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Western Galilee College to inaugurate a new research institute on personal security, Shabtai noted that his opposition to the proposed arrangement is no secret and again stressed the need for keeping all law enforcement under one roof.

Establishing a ‘national guard’ that will be subordinate to [Ben Gvir’s] office is an unnecessary move that will have a very heavy price, to the point of harming settler’s personal security, according to Shabtai.

“Disconnecting [the new force] from police control and command would destroy personal security, waste of resources, and cause the disintegration of the ‘Israel’ Police from within, both at the level of building the force and in its operation,” he said. “The ‘national’ guard must be part of the ‘Israel’ Police, operate within the police framework, and be subordinate to the commanders of the territorial forces according to the chain of command.”

The controversial force is expected to comprise 2,000 servicemembers who will be tasked with tackling “nationalist crime” and terrorism, and “restoring governance where needed.” A timeline for the creation of such a force is unclear, though it is likely to take months. A committee will also decide whether, as Ben Gvir has sought, it will report directly to him.
