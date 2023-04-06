Iranian MPs Slam Opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - A group of 210 Iranian lawmakers criticized the Republic of Azerbaijan for opening an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories and for appointing an envoy in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the lawmakers urged the Iranian foreign ministry to take action and called on Arab and Islamic governments, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to condemn Azerbaijan's move.The statement described the opening of the embassy and introduction of the ambassador to the "fake regime" in Israel as an "unbelievable act" that is against the interests of the Islamic world.The lawmakers warned that the move will have negative political consequences and that Muslims will view Azerbaijan as an accomplice of the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinians.