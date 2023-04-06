Spanish Leopard Tanks to Leave for Ukraine in Second Half of April

Islam Times - Spain will send six German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the second half of April, according to the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

The shipment was approved by the Spanish government following a request from Ukraine. The tanks will be used by the Ukrainian armed forces to strengthen their defense capabilities. The tanks will be transported by air and sea."The Spanish government has authorized the sale of six Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which will be delivered in the second half of April," Defence Minister Margarita Robles told state broadcaster TVE on Wednesday.The shipment is estimated to cost around 3 million euros and will be financed by the Ukrainian government.The move comes as tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain high.The delivery of the tanks is expected to take place later this month.As of early April, Ukraine had received 57 out of the 293 tanks that Western countries had pledged to deliver in 2023. Thus far, the first and most plentiful deliveries have come from Germany, which provided 18 Leopard tanks. Altogether, Germany plans to deliver more than 150 tanks to Ukraine jointly with Denmark and the Netherlands.The United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, and Portugal have already delivered their pledged tanks as well. The United States, Sweden, Canada, Spain, and Finland have also announced plans to deliver 58 tanks. However, there have been no reports yet confirming their delivery to Ukraine. The French government has refrained from making concrete statements on the matter.