0
Thursday 6 April 2023 - 03:20

Spanish Leopard Tanks to Leave for Ukraine in Second Half of April

Story Code : 1050772
Spanish Leopard Tanks to Leave for Ukraine in Second Half of April
The shipment was approved by the Spanish government following a request from Ukraine. The tanks will be used by the Ukrainian armed forces to strengthen their defense capabilities.  The tanks will be transported by air and sea.

"The Spanish government has authorized the sale of six Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which will be delivered in the second half of April," Defence Minister Margarita Robles told state broadcaster TVE on Wednesday.

The shipment is estimated to cost around 3 million euros and will be financed by the Ukrainian government.

The move comes as tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain high.

The delivery of the tanks is expected to take place later this month.

As of early April, Ukraine had received 57 out of the 293 tanks that Western countries had pledged to deliver in 2023. Thus far, the first and most plentiful deliveries have come from Germany, which provided 18 Leopard tanks. Altogether, Germany plans to deliver more than 150 tanks to Ukraine jointly with Denmark and the Netherlands.

The United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, and Portugal have already delivered their pledged tanks as well. The United States, Sweden, Canada, Spain, and Finland have also announced plans to deliver 58 tanks. However, there have been no reports yet confirming their delivery to Ukraine. The French government has refrained from making concrete statements on the matter.  
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023