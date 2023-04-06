India to Conduct First Firing of S-400 Air Defense System Soon

Islam Times - The Indian Air Force will soon carry out the first firing of the S-400 missile system the South Asian republic bought from Russia several years ago, India Today reported on Tuesday, citing defense sources.

"To prove the capabilities of the system, the first firing of the air defense system is planned to be held very soon against a fast, moving, aerial target," top defense sources told the television channel. According to them, before, the Indian military conducted its firings only in Russia, TASS reported.New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in 2015. A $5.43 billion contract to deliver five regiment sets of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.In February, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said that Russia’s state arms seller was successfully implementing the contract to supply S-400 air defense systems to India.