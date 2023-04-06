0
Thursday 6 April 2023 - 03:23

Sanaa Keen on Bolstering Economic Cooperation with Tehran, Damascus

Story Code : 1050775
Sanaa Keen on Bolstering Economic Cooperation with Tehran, Damascus
Recently, Prime Minister of Yemeni National Salvation Government Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor received a report from the minister of fisheries regarding his trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria.

During his meeting with the senior Iranian and Syrian authorities, the Yemeni minister of fisheries discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and ways for bolstering cooperation in the relevant field.

Al-Zubairi revealed his meeting with member of the Iranian Fisheries Development Committee Reza Ahmadi Miyanji and also Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, the Syrian economy and foreign trade minister, for enhancing trade and economic cooperation as well as investment opportunities in the field of fisheries.  

Habtoor appreciated the positive results of the fisheries minister's trip to Iran and Syria in line with strengthening brotherly and friendly relations with the two countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023