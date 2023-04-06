Sanaa Keen on Bolstering Economic Cooperation with Tehran, Damascus

Islam Times - Yemeni Minister of Fisheries Mohammed al-Zubairi said his country is eyeing to promote economic cooperation with Iran and Syria.

Recently, Prime Minister of Yemeni National Salvation Government Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor received a report from the minister of fisheries regarding his trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria.During his meeting with the senior Iranian and Syrian authorities, the Yemeni minister of fisheries discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and ways for bolstering cooperation in the relevant field.Al-Zubairi revealed his meeting with member of the Iranian Fisheries Development Committee Reza Ahmadi Miyanji and also Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, the Syrian economy and foreign trade minister, for enhancing trade and economic cooperation as well as investment opportunities in the field of fisheries.Habtoor appreciated the positive results of the fisheries minister's trip to Iran and Syria in line with strengthening brotherly and friendly relations with the two countries.