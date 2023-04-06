Islam Times - Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's popular Ansarullah movement , on Wednesday night while condemning the Zionists' evil action in attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque, called on international community to confront them.

Abdul Maliki al-Houthi stated that supporting the Palestinian nation is the duty of all Muslims, adding: "standing responsibly with the Palestinian nation will defeat the Zionist enemy."On the other hand, Mahdi Al-Mashat, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, also condemned the attack of the Zionist forces on the Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.On Wednesday morning, the Zionist soldiers attacked the pilgrims inside the Al-Qubali Mosque in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and tried to evict them from the mosque.By breaking the windows of the Al-Qubali Mosque, the Israeli soldiers threw sound bombs into the mosque and then attacked the recluses in the mosque while assaulting them.The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that a number of Palestinians were injured following the attack of the Zionist forces on the Al-Qubali Mosque, but the Zionist forces did not allow medical staff to attend.Palestinian sources reported that more than 200 Palestinian worshipers were injured and 400 others were arrested.Also, On Tuesday night, Israeli soldiers stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinian worshipers with live bullets and tear gas.Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in response to the Israeli raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, called on all the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the territories occupied in 1948 to go to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and protect it from the attacks of the Israelis.