Thursday 6 April 2023 - 03:29

Ayatollah Khamenei: West is Basically Enemy of Human Rights

On the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the second Shia Imam, Hassan Mojtaba, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with poets and experts in Persian literature on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meeting, which was held tonight at the same time as Maghrib and Isha prayers at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah, a number of young and veteran Iranian poets, professors of Persian literature, as well as a number of non-Iranian Persian-speaking poets were present, and some of them recited their poems in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic revolution.

At the beginning, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said: "I had missed this meeting, and I had missed you, my dear friends and you dear poets. Praise God, the Almighty God has bestowed His grace upon us and we are able to see this gathering here once again. And we are able to benefit from and enjoy the product of their minds, hearts, and souls — in the literal sense of the word. This is something very valuable."

Iran's Leader addressed the gathering, saying: "Westerners do not show mercy to Iranian women and do not respect their rights at all. Instead, they hate the Iranian women and falsely present themselves as defenders of freedom and women's rights."

Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned the western countries' sanctions on Iranians access to the medicine, noting: "If they could do anything to deprive Islamic Iran and its people of food, they would not hesitate to do so."

Iran's Leader pointed to the western countries' media propaganda against the Iranian nation and their use of thousands of campaign to promote lies, rumors and distorted images of other nations, adding: "The enemy's goal in this aggressive way is to deprive Iran from its the intellectual and educational strengths and weaken the spirit of independence and national resistance and unity."

"Westerners are basically the enemy of human rights," Ayatollah Khamenei said, while pointing to the examples of criminal acts committed by Western countries against the Muslims nations, including Iran.
