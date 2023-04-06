0
Thursday 6 April 2023 - 08:55

NATO Countries Agree on Sweden’s Membership

Story Code : 1050824
NATO Countries Agree on Sweden’s Membership
"We welcomed Finland as our newest member, and [Finnish Foreign] Minister [Pekka] Haavisto took up Finland's seat among NATO allies," Stoltenberg said on Wednesday in Brussels after NATO's foreign ministers held two days of talks in the Belgian capital.

"Allies also agree that Sweden should become an ally as quickly as possible," he added.

Finland and Sweden applied last year to join NATO following Russia's start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Moscow has explicitly warned the countries that they have fallen victim to "the Russophobic frenzy" that followed the initiation of the conflict in Ukraine, adding that the countries have failed to put their interests above those of the collective West.

All 30 allies signed Finland's and Sweden's accession protocols. Turkey delayed the process for months but recently agreed on Finland.

Ankara had sought guarantees and assurances from Helsinki -- notably on tackling what it calls "terrorism" and "extremism" -- finding fault with the Nordic country's harboring of anti-Ankara elements.

Turkey is yet to officially announce the removal of its objection to Sweden's NATO membership. Stoltenberg's remarks sounded, though, as if Ankara had let go of its opposition.

Earlier on Wednesday, however, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden needed to take further steps for Ankara to ratify its NATO membership bid.

"The steps Sweden has taken so far are insufficient; they must cooperate on the fight against terrorism," Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the Brussels meeting.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023