Thursday 6 April 2023 - 09:05

IRGC Commander Warns ‘Israel’ Of ‘Decisive’ Response

“Zionists know they have received and will receive a harsher blow compared to what they have dealt to us,” Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, IRGC's deputy commander for coordination, said at the burial ceremony of Milad Heidari in Qorveh, western Kordestan province.

“They should be ready for a strong and decisive response,” he stressed.

Heidari and Meqdad Mehqani were martyred in Friday’s aerial assaults conducted by ‘Israel’ on the suburbs of the Syrian capital.

Heidari, a 32-year-old father of two, was from a village near Qorveh.

“The blood of our martyrs is far more valuable than killing a Zionist [in retaliation]; although this will happen, the main revenge is the liberation of al-Quds,” the IRGC commander said. “We are seeing the collapse and elimination of ‘Israel,’ and this is certain.”

“The resistance movement will not stop resistance until the elimination of ‘Israel’ and cleaning up the region from their evil presence,” he added.

The burial ceremony in the martyred officer's hometown was attended by hundreds of people, officials, and military commanders.

Footage from the ceremony showed attendants chanting vociferous slogans against the ‘Israeli’ regime and the US.

Mehqani, 31, will be laid to rest in his hometown in northern Golestan province on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a mass funeral ceremony for the two young martyrs was held in Tehran with the attendance of tens of thousands of people.

Iranian political and military officials have vowed a strong response to the latest aggression by the apartheid regime.

In a Sunday statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani vowed Iran's legal and political response to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s criminal and aggressive acts.
