Thursday 6 April 2023 - 21:57

Iran, Saudi Arabia Issue Statement After Ministerial Meeting

Story Code : 1050951
Iran, Saudi Arabia Issue Statement After Ministerial Meeting
Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan signed the joint statement after holding talks in the Chinese capital.

Referring to the Chinese-mediated agreement that was concluded on March 10 on the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two senior diplomats have stressed the need to implement the agreement in order to build mutual trust, pave the way for enhanced cooperation and contribute to regional security, stability and prosperity.

The joint statement also emphasized the necessity to carry out a security cooperation agreement that Iran and Saudi Arabia had signed in April 2001 and another agreement on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth signed in May 1998.

According to the statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia will take the necessary measures to reopen the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh and their consulate generals in Mashhad and Jeddah, and to make arrangements for the resumption of direct flights, reciprocal visits by the official and private sector delegations, and facilitate the visa regime for the citizens of the two nations, including visa for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage.

“The two sides have agreed to promote cooperation in any field that could ensure regional security and stability and fulfill the interests of its nations and countries,” the statement read.

Additionally, the top Iranian and Saudi diplomats expressed gratitude to China for hosting their meeting and to Switzerland for representing the interests of Iran and Saudi Arabia when their ties were severed during the past seven years.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months after seven years of estrangement.

The two regional heavyweights have underscored the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.
