Hezbollah Deputy SG: Zionists’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Pathetic and Evidence of Weakness

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem commented on the “Israeli” aggression that targeted the al-Aqsa Mosque and worshipers at dawn on Wednesday; noting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of Zionist attacks.

“The Zionists’ storming of al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on worshipers is pathetic and an evidence of weakness, and that the steadfastness of the Palestinians is evidence of pride and strength,” Sheikh Qassem tweeted Wednesday night.The deputy SG added, “It has been revealed that by supporting the Zionists, the United States and the West lack the lowest human values and they practice injustice and support occupation and aggression, but they will lose.”