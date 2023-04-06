0
Thursday 6 April 2023 - 22:08

Iran: UNSC must End ‘Israel’s’ Criminal’ Acts against Syria

Story Code : 1050960
Iran: UNSC must End ‘Israel’s’ Criminal’ Acts against Syria
Iravani made the remark in a Wednesday letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the head of the Security Council, after two Iranian military advisers stationed in Syria were martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike near the country’s capital Damascus last week.

Following the aggression, Iran said it reserves the right to respond to state terrorism of the fake “Israeli” entity in due time and place.

“Given the serious repercussions of such unlawful and criminal acts for regional and international peace and security, as well as the grave challenges to the rule of law, the United Nations Security Council must take decisive action to end these violations and hold the ‘Israeli’ regime accountable for all its internationally wrongful acts,” Iravani said.

He further added: “The Security Council must not be complicit in double standards and must carry out its mandate by explicitly condemning the ‘Israeli’ regime’s ongoing violations of fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

He reiterated that Iran will not hesitate to take the necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to “respond decisively to any threat or attack posed by the ‘Israeli' regime and to defend its security and national interests, as well as to protect its people.”

The Iranian envoy noted that the “Israeli” entity’s terrorist attacks on the Syrian capital Damascus and its suburbs on March 31 led to the martyrdom of the two Iranian advisers and the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives as well as severe damage to the infrastructure of the Arab country.

He maintained that the heinous crime once again illustrated the “Israeli” regime’s ongoing aggression and flagrant violation of international law on Syrian territory.

In parallel, Iravani slammed the inaction of the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, in dealing with “Israel’s” constant acts of aggression against Syria, which has enabled the apartheid entity to act with impunity.

“Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and actions that undermine them must not be tolerated,” he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup
4 April 2023
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
PM Sudani: No Need for US Forces in Iraq as Iraqi Troops fully Ready, Daesh Vanquished
3 April 2023
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
Russia Will Move Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus Border ‘Despite Noise in Europe, US’
3 April 2023
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
3 April 2023