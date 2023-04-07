0
Friday 7 April 2023 - 04:44

Damascus, Tunis to Restore Ties

Story Code : 1050980
Damascus, Tunis to Restore Ties
The Syrian state news agency, SANA reported. The announcement follows a telephone conversation between the top diplomats of both countries.

Syria's Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad discussed the plans with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. They intend to enhance the representation of the North African country's embassy in Damascus and to appoint an envoy to Syria. Mikdad said that Syria will be looking to do the same in Tunis in the coming days.

Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered the foreign ministry on Monday to initiate procedures for appointing an ambassador in Damascus. An official statement noted the "necessity of adhering to the principles of Tunisia's foreign policy," and said that the country's positions abroad "stem from the will of its people."

Tunisia, like most Arab states, severed ties with the Syrian government nearly a decade ago after the start of the foreign-backed civil war in Syria.

However, there are growing calls for Syria to be readmitted to the Arab League, following normalization with Bahrain, the UAE and ongoing talks with Saudi Arabia, which is expected to resume formal relations following its rapprochement with Iran in February.

Algeria was one of the few Arab states to have maintained ties with Syria throughout the country's crisis.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023