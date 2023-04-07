Damascus, Tunis to Restore Ties

Islam Times - Syria and Tunisia are going to restore diplomatic ties between the two Arab countries, reopen their respective embassies and appoint envoys.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA reported. The announcement follows a telephone conversation between the top diplomats of both countries.Syria's Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad discussed the plans with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. They intend to enhance the representation of the North African country's embassy in Damascus and to appoint an envoy to Syria. Mikdad said that Syria will be looking to do the same in Tunis in the coming days.Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered the foreign ministry on Monday to initiate procedures for appointing an ambassador in Damascus. An official statement noted the "necessity of adhering to the principles of Tunisia's foreign policy," and said that the country's positions abroad "stem from the will of its people."Tunisia, like most Arab states, severed ties with the Syrian government nearly a decade ago after the start of the foreign-backed civil war in Syria.However, there are growing calls for Syria to be readmitted to the Arab League, following normalization with Bahrain, the UAE and ongoing talks with Saudi Arabia, which is expected to resume formal relations following its rapprochement with Iran in February.Algeria was one of the few Arab states to have maintained ties with Syria throughout the country's crisis.