Pyongyang Slams UN Human Rights Council Resolution on DPRK

Islam Times - The resolution on the human rights situation in the DPRK adopted by the UN's HRC was imposed by the US, does not reflect the real situation and is a result of political manipulations, North Korea's representative says.

"The ‘resolution,’ unilaterally coerced by the US and its following forces, is the most heavily politicized document of fraud which is full of such falsehood and fabrications as ‘denial of the right to information,’ ‘arbitrary detention and punishment,’ ‘social discrimination,’ ‘abduction’ and ‘surveillance of the private lives’ - the non-existent and non-existable phenomena in our society," Tae Song, permanent representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the United Nations office and other international organizations in Geneva said in a statement.Han Tae Song highlighted social and political problems that exist in the US. "The ‘resolution’ is somehow composed of things that perfectly match with nightmarish human rights situation in the US," he noted, hinting that Washington was deceiving "the international community with fraudulent and false information" while invading sovereign countries and used "the most advanced means of reconnaissance and surveillance" to monitor both its own citizens and the leaders of other countries. He branded the US as "the police state where all kinds of hate crimes are rampant." "The US is indeed the worst-ever human rights violator and the barren land of human rights and it should stand trial before the international community," the North Korean envoy concluded, TASS reported.He added that North Korea "strongly denounces and categorically rejects" the resolution adopted by the HRC on April 4 "as an intolerable act of political provocation and hostility." Additionally, according to the diplomat, its "impudent instructions" can be viewed as an attempt to meddle in North Korea’s domestic affairs. He pointed out that the "noble ideal" of human rights "had been reduced by the US and the Western forces to an ideal ‘weapon.’"Han Tae Song also addressed South Korean authorities who participated in drafting the resolution for the first time in several years. "I take this opportunity to send a stern warning to South Korean puppet gang of traitors, a mere colonial servant of the US even bereft of its national sovereignty, for its impudence to provoke our prestigious Republic with the human rights situation," he said. According to the envoy, North Korea will never tolerate any encroachment upon its sovereignty.