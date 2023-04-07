0
Friday 7 April 2023 - 04:49

Resistance to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Fear an All-Out Confrontation

Story Code : 1050983
The daily said that contacts intensified between the resistance and the mediators who were exerting efforts to prevent any potential escalation that could reach an all-out confrontation.

“Al-Akhbar knew that the command of the Egyptian intelligence contacted Palestinian factions at dawn on Wednesday in a bid to contain the situation and prevent an expanded retaliation by the Palestinian resistance.”

The daily quoted Palestinian sources as saying that Hamas and Islamic Jihad told the Egyptian mediators that the resistance groups were closely monitoring the developments in occupied Al-Quds.

“The resistance won’t allow the repetition of brutal attacks on worshipers and the Israeli plan to divide the holy site (between Muslims and Jews),” the sources said as cited by Al-Akhbar.

On the other hand, the mediators called on the Palestinian resistance to carry out a retaliation that would be limited to rocket attacks on Gaza border settlements, in a bid to prevent a confrontation like “Seif Al-Quds” (Al-Quds’ Sword) in May 2021.

The resistance response to the mediators was clear: “We don’t fear confrontation and ready to teach the occupation a harsh lesson,” the sources added.

In the same context, the Islamic Jihad stressed it was fully ready to retaliate for the Israeli aggression, noting that the rockets which were fired from Gaza were “initial warning message” to the Israeli occupation.
