Friday 7 April 2023 - 04:51

Hezbollah Warns ‘Israel’: Muslims Will Never Abandon Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hezbollah Warns ‘Israel’: Muslims Will Never Abandon Al-Aqsa Mosque
Sayyed Safieddine stressed that the Zionists must know that Al-Aqsa Mosque is not left alone and that hundreds of millions of Muslims are ready to sacrifice blood for its sake.

For the second consecutive day, the Israeli occupation forces conducted a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday night, during the religious observance of Itikaf.

The raid resulted in the brutal assault of worshippers and Palestinians present at the holy site. Unarmed worshippers were targeted with rubber bullets and smoke grenades, while the occupation forces chased them down and attacked them in the courtyards of the mosque.

Rocket sirens blared throughout northern occupied Palestine on Thursday as the Zionist occupation army said the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted multiple rockets fired from Lebanon.

Around 20 rockets hit Zionist settlements in Western Galilee, injuring three settlers and causing vast fires in addition to a considerable damage.
