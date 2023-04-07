Palestinian Air Defense Confronts Israeli Fighter Jets in Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian media have reported that resistance groups are fighting against the fighter jets of the Israeli regime in the sky of Gaza.

It is said that the fighter jets of the Zionist regime carried out several attacks on the resistance bases in the east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza strip.Before that, news sources announced the beginning of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and reported the sound of explosions in this strip.The Israeli media also confirmed these attacks and announced that the fighter jets of this regime are currently bombing the bases of the resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.Earlier, the Israeli army radio had announced the possible attack on the Gaza Strip.In this regard, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office, on Thursday night, in response to the current developments in the occupied territories, emphasized the continuation of the path of resistance and defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque with all the Palestinian's might.Haniyeh blamed the Zionist regime for the barbaric attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that the Palestinian nation and resistance groups will never remain silent in the face of these barbaric crimes.