0
Friday 7 April 2023 - 04:52

Palestinian Air Defense Confronts Israeli Fighter Jets in Gaza

Story Code : 1050985
Palestinian Air Defense Confronts Israeli Fighter Jets in Gaza
It is said that the fighter jets of the Zionist regime carried out several attacks on the resistance bases in the east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza strip.

Before that, news sources announced the beginning of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and reported the sound of explosions in this strip.

The Israeli media also confirmed these attacks and announced that the fighter jets of this regime are currently bombing the bases of the resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Israeli army radio had announced the possible attack on the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office, on Thursday night, in response to the current developments in the occupied territories, emphasized the continuation of the path of resistance and defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque with all the Palestinian's might.

Haniyeh blamed the Zionist regime for the barbaric attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that the Palestinian nation and resistance groups will never remain silent in the face of these barbaric crimes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023