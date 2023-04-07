OIC Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced that the member states of this organization will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday to investigate the aggression of the Israeli regime against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Dozens of Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday, guided by Israeli soldiers, and clashed with Palestinian worshipers, especially women, and youth.The Israeli soldiers attacked the Palestinian worshipers and the opponents of the presence of the settlers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and arrested a number of them.This meeting, which will be held at the invitation of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, will deal with the recent attacks of the Israeli regime on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the expulsion of worshipers and pilgrims in recent days.Also, earlier on Thursday evening, regarding the recent attack and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a telephone conversation with Hossein Ebrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.In this telephone conversation, Iran's top diplmat emphasized the necessity of holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the level of foreign ministers in order to deal with the recent attack by the Zionist regime on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Amir-Abdollahian also stated the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for any cooperation in holding this meeting.