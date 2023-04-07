0
Friday 7 April 2023 - 04:57

China Expresses Concern over Escalation of Conflicts in Palestine

Story Code : 1050988
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said: "China is deeply concerned over the recent escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict. We call on all parties, Israel in particular, to show calm and restraint and immediately stop all words and deeds that might heighten tensions, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation."

She added that the issue of Quds is complicated and sensitive. Parties concerned should act in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, and earnestly respect and maintain the historical status quo of the holy sites in Quds.

In the meanwhile, the international community needs to act with a stronger sense of urgency and take concrete steps in advancing the two-state solution, work for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date, and realize the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, Mao Ning said.

Tension rose in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

A group of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the complex after Jewish settlers called for a raid on the mosque. They attempted to prevent police from entering by closing its doors.
