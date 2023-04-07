Hamas Chief Stresses Defending Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - In response to the current developments in the occupied territories, the head of the Hamas political office on Thursday night emphasized on continuing the path of resistance and defending Al-Aqsa Mosque with all the might.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Thursday Palestinians “will not sit with their arms crossed” in the face of Israeli “aggression” against the al-Aqsa Mosque in Quds.He was speaking in Beirut after Israel blamed Palestinian militants for firing a barrage of rockets from Lebanon at northern Israel.Haniyeh blamed the Zionist regime for the barbaric attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that the Palestinian nation and resistance groups will never remain silent in the face of these barbaric crimes.He said: "We will never allow the occupying Zionist regime to proceed with the Jewishization of al-Quds and the division of Al-Aqsa Mosque."Yesterday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strongly warned in a statement about the settlers' plan to slaughter a goat inside Al-Aqsa Mosque for Jewish Passover and any foolishness or attack of the Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque.Tension rose in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.A group of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the complex after Jewish settlers called for a raid on the mosque. They attempted to prevent police from entering by closing its doors.