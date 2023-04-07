0
Friday 7 April 2023

Russia, US in Hot Phase of War: Lavrov

Story Code : 1050990
Russia, US in Hot Phase of War: Lavrov
Russia and the US are in a hot phase of war because Washington provides armaments to Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in comments to the Rossiya-1 television channel that were released on Wednesday.

"We are really in a hot phase of a war because Ukrainian Nazis are fighting mostly with US weapons," he said in the comments that were posted to Telegram by journalist Pavel Zarubin, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Lavrov said that the US administration "each time threatens to supply systems that have an ever-greater range and deadliness" to Ukraine.

At the same time, the minister said he believes that relations between Moscow and Washington should be maintained.

"At least, we do not lose hope that the minds of the Americans will wake up, and they will resume some kind of dialogue. We'll see, we don't have long to wait," he said.
