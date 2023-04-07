0
Friday 7 April 2023 - 05:04

With Secret Contract, U.S. Uses Spyware to Supervise World: NYT

Story Code : 1050991
With Secret Contract, U.S. Uses Spyware to Supervise World: NYT
"Only five days earlier, the Biden administration had announced it was taking action against NSO, whose hacking tools for years had been abused by governments around the world to spy on political dissidents, human rights activists and journalists," said the report.

The White House placed NSO on a Commerce Department blacklist, declaring the company a national security threat and sending the message that American companies should stop doing business with it, according to the report.

The secret contract "violates the Biden administration's public policy, and still appears to be active," said the report, noting the contract stated that the "United States government" would be the ultimate user of the tool, although it is unclear which government agency authorized the deal and might be using the spyware.

Asked about the contract, White House officials said it was news to them. Spokesmen for the White House and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to make any further comment, leaving unresolved questions: What intelligence or law enforcement officials knew about the contract when it was signed?

"The secret contract further illuminates the ongoing battle for control of powerful cyberweapons, both among and within governments, including the United States," it added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023