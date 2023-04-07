0
Friday 7 April 2023 - 10:53

President Xi: China’s Top Priority on Ukraine Is to Encourage Ceasefire, End War

Story Code : 1051033
President Xi: China’s Top Priority on Ukraine Is to Encourage Ceasefire, End War
Xi said on Thursday that Beijing's foreign policy in regard to Ukraine could be summed up in one sentence: "Promote peace and dialogue."

The Chinese president stressed the need to find a listing political settlement to the Ukraine crisis.

Xi, who held a trilateral meeting with visiting French President Emanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, said he hoped Europe will pursue a pragmatic and positive policy towards China.

China's leader said Europeans should be more independent and form an objective understanding of China.

Xi also expressed hope that China-EU relations had not been targeted, dependent on, or controlled by any third party, indirectly referring to the United States.

The visit to Beijing comes as European countries are grappling with economic hardships exasperated by the load added after sending Kiev huge shipments of military aid, amounting to billions of dollars.

Russia has warned the West that the delivery of weapons and munitions to Kiev will only prolong the war, and not dissuade Moscow from reaching its military and political objectives in the ex-Soviet state.

Meanwhile, Macron urged China to use its clout, "to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

“We need to find a lasting peace … a peace that respects internationally recognized borders and that avoids any form of escalation. And I believe that it is also an important question for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe. This peace, this stability, is what we are trying to work towards,” Macron said.

Macron told the press upon arrival in Beijing that European countries must resist any cut in trade and diplomatic ties with China and reject what some have cast as an "inescapable spiral" of tensions between China and the West.

Macron's visit to Beijing, accompanied by von der Leyen, comes after years of souring relations with China over issues including a stalled investment pact, criticism of China's transparency on COVID-19, and China's reluctance to condemn Russia over the war in Ukraine.

China has blamed the United States and NATO for militarily "provoking" Moscow, forcing it to launch its special operation in Ukraine, while condemning the US-led economic sanctions slapped on Moscow, aiming to bring the Russian nation to its knees.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023