Saturday 8 April 2023 - 02:26

Riyadh Decides to End War on Yemen: Sources

In further details, the Saudi Defense Minister handed the chief and members of the “Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council” a solution draft during their meeting on Thursday, and the Saudi ambassador to Yemen informed them about the details of the Riyadh-Sanaa understandings and the consequent results.

According to the same sources, the Saudi vision for a solution provides extending the ongoing truce in Yemen for another year as part of understanding with Sanaa, in exchange for handing in the salaries, unifying the currency, and opening all of the Hudaydah seaport.

Extending the truce, with its new conditions, will be followed by an official Saudi announcement about the end of the war and ending its intervention in Yemen.

After officially announcing the end of war, a round of UN-brokered and Saudi-sponsored Yemeni-Yemeni talks will kick off, seeking to agree on a two-year transitional period.

The Saudi vision for solution is based on discussing the future of the form of the state and the government in the transitional period, and according to its understandings with Sanaa, is still being discussed although it appears to be almost final.

The sources concluded by saying that Riyadh informed the “Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council” about its decision to end the war and close the Yemeni issue forever.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to crush Ansarullah, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
