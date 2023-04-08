0
Saturday 8 April 2023 - 02:30

‘Israelis’ Killed, Injured, in Heroic Palestinian Operation in Jordan Valley

Story Code : 1051152
‘Israelis’ Killed, Injured, in Heroic Palestinian Operation in Jordan Valley
In further details, 20 minutes have passed after the Jordan Valley operation before any Zionist soldier arriving at the scene, with the ‘Israeli’ media assessing that the incident was just a car accident, that turned to be a shooting operation with very serious injuries.

As Palestinian media outlets reported that the perpetrators of the operation left the site unharmed, the ‘Israeli’ military spokesman announced that the Zionist forces are combing the area, and imposed a security cordon on the Palestinian city of Ariha in efforts to find the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ War Minister Yoav Gallant is assessing the security situation with senior officials, with the ‘Israeli’ police chief calling on the settlers to carry weapons, in a bold sign of their sense of insecurity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023